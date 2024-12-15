Al Jazeera Cameraman Among 22 Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gaza's civil defence agency reported Sunday that Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory had killed at least 22 people, including an Al Jazeera TV cameraman and three rescuers.

Al Jazeera said its cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed "in an Israeli bombardment" that targeted Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that rescuers working through the night recovered the bodies of 18 people. Bassal said four people were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in central Gaza City. Another four were killed when an Israeli missile hit a tent in Deir el-Balah.

Louh is the fifth Al Jazeera journalist to be killed since the war in Gaza began, and the network's office in the territory has been bombed.

