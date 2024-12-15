Amir Restructures QFFD Board
Date
12/15/2024 11:01:09 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Sunday Amiri Decision No. 78 of 2024, restructuring the Board of Directors of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
The decision stipulated that the QFFD shall be restructured with HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani as chairperson and HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad as vice-chairperson.
The QFFD members shall include HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed al-Khater, Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative, a Ministry of Finance representative, a Qatar Development Bank representative, along with an independent candidate selected by the Board Chairperson.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108995639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.