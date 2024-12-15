(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

governance risk and compliance (GRC) size is estimated to grow by USD 37.63 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global governance risk and compliance (GRC) platform market 2024-2028

1.1 On-premise 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Software 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

On-premises Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platforms are essential for organizations to manage their structural policies, risks, and adherence to regulations. These platforms consist of three dimensions: corporate governance, risk management, and compliance. Corporate governance involves implementing policies to ensure business objectives are met. Risk management identifies and manages operational, financial, and fraud risks. Compliance enforces adherence to regional regulations and standards. On-premises GRC solutions, such as HighBond and RSA Archer, automate reporting and documentation processes, streamline collaboration, and support international standards like GAAP and IFRS. The market for on-premises GRC platforms is growing due to the increasing need to manage risks associated with emerging technologies like AI. For instance, Credo AI's new GRC platform caters specifically to AI systems, ensuring responsible and compliant use. Despite the high installation costs, ranging from USD200,000 to USD600,000, large businesses are the primary adopters. These platforms bring structure and cohesion to an organization's risk management and compliance efforts.

Analyst Review

The Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform market is a critical business solution that helps managers mitigate risks, ensure compliance with regulations, and maintain social media governance in today's complex business environment. With the increasing costs of non-compliance and the ever-changing regulatory landscape, GRC platforms have become essential for financial institutions and other businesses, particularly those with global operations and IT Telecom infrastructure. GRC platforms provide risk management and compliance solutions through software that integrates with various business processes, intellectual property, and technology systems. These platforms help organizations manage cyberthreats, social media governance, and complex compliance requirements. However, high implementation expenses and the complexity of integration can pose challenges. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into GRC platforms, such as Azure Purview and MetricStream, to enhance their capabilities and provide more accurate risk assessments and compliance monitoring. The use of these technologies can help organizations reduce costs and improve efficiency in their GRC functions. As business processes continue to evolve and globalization increases, the importance of GRC platforms will only grow. Organizations must stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory requirements and technology trends to effectively manage their risks and ensure compliance.

Market Overview

The Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform market is a dynamic and evolving industry focused on helping businesses manage complex regulatory environments, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with various regulations and standards. GRC platforms enable managers to streamline business processes, implement cost-effective solutions, and maintain social media governance, cybersecurity, and intellectual property protection. The market caters to diverse industries, including construction and engineering, transportation and logistics, financial institutions, IT telecom, and healthcare sectors. GRC solutions offer advanced features such as risk management, policy management, audit management, and compliance management. The deployment model for GRC platforms includes on-premises and cloud-based solutions. On-premises deployment provides greater control and customization, while cloud-based solutions offer flexibility and scalability. GRC platforms utilize advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring to enhance their capabilities. The changing regulatory environment, globalization, and technology integration pose challenges to the market, necessitating continuous innovation and adaptation. High implementation expenses and the complexity of integration are some of the challenges faced by organizations adopting GRC platforms. However, the benefits of improved risk management, enhanced compliance, and increased operational efficiency often outweigh the costs. Key features of GRC platforms include risk management solutions, compliance solutions, software, Azure Purview, Wolters Kluwer, MetricStream, and regulatory compliance resources for various regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, GDPR, COBIT, and HIPAA. The market also addresses the challenges posed by cyberthreats, IoT devices, and cybersecurity attacks.

