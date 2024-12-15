(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

fast casual restaurants size is estimated to grow by USD 302.5 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fast casual restaurants market 2024-2028

1.1 Dine-in 1.2 Takeaway



2.1 North American

2.2 Italian

2.3 Mexican 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global fast casual restaurants market is experiencing growth due to the increasing population of adults aged 25-49 years. This demographic prefers dining out for convenience, helping them maintain a work-life balance. Consumers seek menu flexibility and variety. Quick-service restaurant operators respond by offering multi-cuisine dishes, attracting customers and boosting sales. Vendors also provide promotional offers and discounts, enhancing customer experience and providing valuable customer feedback for future product development. These factors positively impact the eat-in service segment, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Fast casual restaurants offer a unique dining experience, blending the convenience of fast food with the quality and variety of a sit-down restaurant. Menus feature a range of options including salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bowls, often with international flavors and culinary traditions. Alcoholic beverages may also be available. Seating areas provide a comfortable space to enjoy your meal, and many locations offer Wi-Fi and self-service kiosks for added convenience. Premium products, fresh food, and high-quality ingredients are key, with an emphasis on health consciousness and catering to the preferences of millennials and Generation Z. Food delivery services have also become increasingly popular, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite fast-casual meals from the comfort of their own homes. Fast-food outlets continue to evolve, offering organic food, locally sourced produce, and fine dining options like ethnic-inspired dishes and Panera Bread's artisan breads and pastries.

Market Overview

Fast Casual Restaurants: A Thriving Market of Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Bowls, and More! The Fast Casual Restaurant market is a vibrant and ever-evolving segment of the Food Service Industry. This sector offers a diverse menu, including Salads, Sandwiches, Wraps, Bowls, and Alcoholic Beverages, catering to various dietary preferences and cultural palates. Fast Casual Restaurants provide a unique blend of Quick Service and Seating Areas, offering customers the convenience of Fast Food Outlets with the ambiance of a traditional Dine-In experience. Wi-Fi availability, Cloud Kitchens, Online Ordering, Delivery Services, and Customer Engagement tools add to the appeal. Franchise Opportunities, Scheduling Software, Digital Inventory Tracking, and Automated Purchasing Tools are essential elements of this market's infrastructure, ensuring efficient Inventory Management and high Customer Satisfaction. The Chicken segment, Dine-In segment, Takeaway segment, Franchised segment, and Standalone segment all contribute to the market's growth. Digital platforms, Plant-Based Offerings, and Sustainable Food Alternatives cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers, particularly Millennials and Generation Z. Fast-Food Locations, Self-Service, Premium Products, International Flavors, and Culinary Traditions continue to drive innovation in this sector. Organic, Natural, Clean-Labeled Foods, Burger or Sandwich, Pizza or Pasta, Dine-In, Takeaway, Standalone, Franchised, or Culinary Independence – the Fast Casual Restaurant market has something for everyone! However, the market faces challenges, such as Economic Recession, Coronavirus Outbreak, and the increasing dominance of Food Delivery Services. Adaptation to these changes through Online Ordering Systems, Mobile Apps, Self-Service Kiosks, and Door-to-door Delivery Services is crucial for survival and growth. Internet Penetration and Third-Party Aggregated Apps are transforming the way customers interact with Fast Casual Restaurants, making it essential for businesses to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies. In conclusion, the Fast Casual Restaurant market is a dynamic and exciting space, offering a wealth of opportunities for innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction. Whether you're a business owner, investor, or consumer, this sector is sure to provide an engaging and delicious experience!

To understand more about this market-

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

