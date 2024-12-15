Home Services Market Size To Increase By USD 6.54 Trillion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Type, Geography , Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home services size is estimated to grow by USD 6.54 trillion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.34% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global home services market 2024-2028

Continue Reading



1.1 Home care and design

1.2 Repair and maintenance

1.3 HWB 1.4 Others



2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The home care and design segment generates revenue through services including interior designing, pest control, deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. This market is fragmented with numerous small and large players offering various home care and design services. For instance, TaskRabbit Inc. Provides house cleaning and furniture assembly, Helpling offers cleaning and furniture assembly in multiple cities, Cleanly specializes in laundry and dry-cleaning, and Serviz offers a wide range of cleaning services. Amazon also entered the market with offerings in deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, tile cleaning, grout cleaning, and gutter cleaning. The market's growth is driven by an increasing number of vendors and their business expansions in the segment.

Analyst Review

The Home Services Market is experiencing significant growth in the digital age, with the rise of online platforms and cloud-based solutions transforming the industry. Services such as home cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, repair, and improvement activities are now easily accessible through non-cellular and m-commerce platforms. The Internet and digitalization have made it possible for consumers to book appointments, track progress, and manage their homes more efficiently. Homeowners can now avail of services like plumbing, electrical work, and remodeling through e-commerce platforms, offering convenience and transparency. Companies have embraced cloud-based solutions like Microsoft Azure to offer virtual versions of their services, allowing for remote consultations and virtual assessments. The physical entity of home services is being complemented by these digital offerings, providing a more comprehensive and convenient experience for consumers. Services like Ginger, One Medical, and Zimmber, among others, are leading the charge in this digital transformation. They cater to various needs, from health and welfare to home cleaning and maintenance. Timesaverz and similar platforms are making it easier for homeowners to manage their homes and schedules, while healthcare providers are leveraging technology to offer telemedicine and remote consultations. The future of home services is a blend of physical and digital offerings, providing consumers with greater convenience, accessibility, and value.

Market Overview

The Home Services Market is a dynamic and growing industry that caters to various needs of homeowners, renters, and property managers. This market includes a wide range of services such as home cleaning, landscaping, plumbing, electrical work, remodeling, and maintenance activities. With the increasing trend of digitalization and e-commerce, the market has seen the emergence of mobile and m-commerce platforms, cloud-based solutions, and virtual versions of physical entities. Non-cellular devices like smartphones have become essential tools for booking appointments and managing services online. The market serves diverse customer segments, including homeowners, renters, and property managers, who seek to ensure safety, comfort, aesthetic appeal, and maintenance of their homes. The Ageing Housing Stock and DIY trends present opportunities for growth, while regulatory difficulties, labour shortages, and technological disruptions pose challenges. Environmental considerations and price wars are also significant factors influencing the market. Services offered include plumbing, electrical repairs, HVAC maintenance, appliance repairs, home improvement, renovations and remodeling, carpentry and woodworking, and various cleaning services such as house cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and gutter cleaning.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Vendor

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED