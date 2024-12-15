عربي


Visualsyn: Explore Glinda AIMI XR Content Creation For Business - Free 3 Month Trial


12/15/2024 8:15:34 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glinda AIMI is offering a three month free trial for new subscribers for a limited time.

Those who want to take advantage of making and sharing XR Experience from 3D assets generation to content editing/publishing in a single workflow can sign up here ( )

Visualsyn: Explore Glinda AIMI XR Content Creation For Business - Free 3 Month Trial Image
Glinda AIMI is recognized as CES Innovation Award 2025 'Honoree of Mobile Device, Accessories & Apps' category.

After its free trial,
Glinda AIMI offers three subscription plans as follows:

  • Small Business : Concurrent license up to 2 users/company
  • Medium Business : Concurrent license up to 20 users/company
  • Education : Support a skilled-future workforce by offering all-in-one content creation tools for AR/XR/Metaverse lectures and
    labs for Higher
    Education and University

    * For Enterprises, can provide tailored solution to business specific needs (contact Sales)

    (Key Innovative Features)

    3 Ways to create 3D assets offered by Glinda AIMI

    Here's the quick walkthrough of how to Generate assets with a brand-new way

  • Glinda Scan App : Scan objects or spaces with the Glinda Scan app to generate 3D assets quickly.
  • 3D conversion: Using 3D conversion feature with Gen AI on sequentially captured photos.
  • Import-Add assets : Users can upload their existing 3D models directly to the platform.

    No downloads, No-code, All in the browser!

    Built and edit your XR content with our all-in-one Web
    XR Content Creator. No downloads, No-code, just all in the browser.

  • 3D Editing AI-assistant
  • Add assets, built-in template library

    Stand out your XR experience in My Showroom

    Businesses can create 3D assets in Glinda App and upload them to 'Content Creator' under Glinda AIMI platform to experience Web based XR editing with no installation required. Finally, you can publish your content easily and faster in My showroom.

    SOURCE Visualsyn

