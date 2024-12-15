Visualsyn: Explore Glinda AIMI XR Content Creation For Business - Free 3 Month Trial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUSTIN, Texas and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glinda AIMI is offering a three month free trial for new subscribers for a limited time.
Those who want to take advantage of making and sharing XR Experience from 3D assets generation to content editing/publishing in a single workflow can sign up here ( )
Glinda AIMI is recognized as CES Innovation Award 2025 'Honoree of Mobile Device, Accessories & Apps' category.
After its free trial,
Small Business
Glinda AIMI offers three subscription plans as follows:
: Concurrent license up to 2
users/company
Medium Business
: Concurrent license up to 20
users/company
Education
: Support a skilled-future workforce by offering all-in-one content creation tools for AR/XR/Metaverse lectures and
labs for Higher
Education and University
* For Enterprises, can provide tailored solution to business specific needs (contact Sales)
(Key Innovative Features)
3 Ways to create 3D assets offered by Glinda AIMI
Here's the quick walkthrough of how to Generate assets with a brand-new way
Glinda Scan App
: Scan objects or spaces with the Glinda Scan app to generate 3D assets quickly.
3D conversion:
Using 3D conversion feature with Gen AI on sequentially captured photos.
Import-Add assets
: Users can upload their existing 3D models directly to the platform.
No downloads, No-code, All in the browser!
Built and edit your XR content with our all-in-one Web
XR Content Creator. No downloads, No-code, just all in the browser.
3D Editing AI-assistant
Add assets, built-in template library
Stand out your XR experience in My Showroom
Businesses can create 3D assets in Glinda App and upload them to 'Content Creator' under Glinda AIMI platform to experience Web based XR editing with no installation required. Finally, you can publish your content easily and faster in My showroom.
