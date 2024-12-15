Thinkcarebelieve: How Are Ngos Trafficking Guatemalan Children Into The United States?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has published a new article about the child trafficking crisis from the open southern U.S. border. Reports by Ryan Matta and others tell of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Texas and in Guatemala that have been found to be involved in the trafficking of kidnapped children from Guatamala at alarming numbers. ThinkCareBelieve's article shares Ryan Matta's story of how The Save the Children NGO in Guatemala was raided with evidence gathered by officials of their involvement with child trafficking. ThinkCareBelieve's article has video interviews with witnesses and whistleblowers that give proof of the US government's operation of a U.S. taxpayer funded child-trafficking ring. The article provides Ryan Matta's account of how the Attorney General has attempted to contact the United States to work together to stop the influx of children who have been kidnapped from their families and taken to the United States where many are sold into slavery. According to Matta, there has been no reply yet to the request.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also makes a plea to the media to report this story to the public because the child trafficking crisis has become so dire that the public needs to be informed about it, for the protection of their families and children all over the world. ThinkCareBelieve's article recounts Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan's statement that he is going to deputize the American public to hunt down child traffickers and predators for their arrest.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

