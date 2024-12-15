Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of December16-20, 2024
Date
12/15/2024 3:18:29 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week brings a mix of crucial economic events that will shape market sentiment. From December 16 to 20, investors will closely monitor central bank decisions and key economic indicators.
Monday kicks off with the release of Brazil's Focus Report, offering insights into market expectations for the economy. Globally, Composite Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) data will be released for Germany, the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Tuesday's spotlight falls on the minutes from Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. This document will provide context for the recent interest rate hike to 12.25%. International focus will be on trade balance figures for the Eurozone and Japan, along with U.S. retail sales data.
Wednesday marks a pivotal moment as the Federal Reserv announces its interest rate decision. Markets anticipate a potential rate cut, following November's reduction to the 4.5%-4.75% range. The Bank of Japan will also reveal its interest rate decision on this day.
Inflation takes center stage on Thursday, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due for the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. Mexico's central bank will also announce its interest rate decision.
The week concludes with the release of Brazil's Consumer Confidence index on Friday. The UK will publish retail sales figures, while Germany will report its Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
These events will provide valuable insights into global economic health and monetary policy directions. Investors should prepare for potential market volatility as these key indicators are released throughout the week.
Economic Calendar for the Week of December 16-20, 2024
Monday, December 16
Brazil
Germany
Eurozone
6:00 AM - Manufacturing PMI
6:00 AM - Composite PMI
6:00 AM - Services Sector PMI
United Kingdom
6:30 AM - Composite PMI
6:30 AM - Manufacturing PMI
United States
Tuesday, December 17
Brazil
Eurozone
United States
Japan
Wednesday, December 18
Brazil
2:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow
United Kingdom
Eurozone
United States
4:00 PM - Fed Monetary Policy Decision
Japan
11:30 PM - BoJ Monetary Policy Decision
Thursday, December 19
Mexico
4:00 PM - Monetary Policy Decision
Japan
Friday, December 20
Brazil
8:00 AM - FGV Consumer Confidence
United Kingdom
Germany
