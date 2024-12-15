عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of December16-20, 2024


12/15/2024 3:18:29 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week brings a mix of crucial economic events that will shape market sentiment. From December 16 to 20, investors will closely monitor central bank decisions and key economic indicators.

Monday kicks off with the release of Brazil's Focus Report, offering insights into market expectations for the economy. Globally, Composite Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) data will be released for Germany, the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Tuesday's spotlight falls on the minutes from Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. This document will provide context for the recent interest rate hike to 12.25%. International focus will be on trade balance figures for the Eurozone and Japan, along with U.S. retail sales data.

Wednesday marks a pivotal moment as the Federal Reserv announces its interest rate decision. Markets anticipate a potential rate cut, following November's reduction to the 4.5%-4.75% range. The Bank of Japan will also reveal its interest rate decision on this day.



Inflation takes center stage on Thursday, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due for the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. Mexico's central bank will also announce its interest rate decision.

The week concludes with the release of Brazil's Consumer Confidence index on Friday. The UK will publish retail sales figures, while Germany will report its Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

These events will provide valuable insights into global economic health and monetary policy directions. Investors should prepare for potential market volatility as these key indicators are released throughout the week.
Economic Calendar for the Week of December 16-20, 2024
Monday, December 16
Brazil


  • 8:25 AM - Focus Bulletin

Germany

  • 5:30 AM - Composite PMI

Eurozone

  • 6:00 AM - Manufacturing PMI
  • 6:00 AM - Composite PMI
  • 6:00 AM - Services Sector PMI

United Kingdom

  • 6:30 AM - Composite PMI
  • 6:30 AM - Manufacturing PMI

United States

  • 11:45 AM - Composite PMI

Tuesday, December 17
Brazil

  • 8:00 AM - Copom Minutes

Eurozone

  • 7:00 AM - Trade Balance

United States

  • 10:30 AM - Retail Sales

Japan

  • 8:50 PM - Trade Balance

Wednesday, December 18
Brazil

  • 2:30 PM - Foreign Exchange Flow

United Kingdom

  • 4:00 AM - CPI

Eurozone

  • 7:00 AM - CPI

United States

  • 4:00 PM - Fed Monetary Policy Decision

Japan

  • 11:30 PM - BoJ Monetary Policy Decision

Thursday, December 19
Mexico

  • 4:00 PM - Monetary Policy Decision

Japan

  • 8:30 PM - CPI

Friday, December 20
Brazil

  • 8:00 AM - FGV Consumer Confidence

United Kingdom

  • 4:00 AM - Retail Sales

Germany

  • 4:00 AM - PPI

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of December16-20, 2024

MENAFN15122024007421016031ID1108995349


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search