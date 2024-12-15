Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of December16-20, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week brings a mix of crucial economic events that will shape sentiment. From December 16 to 20, investors will closely monitor central decisions and key economic indicators.



Monday kicks off with the release of Brazil's Focus Report, offering insights into market expectations for the economy. Globally, Composite Purchasing Managers' (PMI) data will be released for Germany, the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Tuesday's spotlight falls on the minutes from Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. This document will provide context for the recent interest rate hike to 12.25%. International focus will be on trade balance figures for the Eurozone and Japan, along with U.S. retail sales data.



Wednesday marks a pivotal moment as the Federal Reserv announces its interest rate decision. Markets anticipate a potential rate cut, following November's reduction to the 4.5%-4.75% range. The Bank of Japan will also reveal its interest rate decision on this day.







Inflation takes center stage on Thursday, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due for the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. Mexico's central bank will also announce its interest rate decision.



The week concludes with the release of Brazil's Consumer Confidence index on Friday. The UK will publish retail sales figures, while Germany will report its Producer Price Index (PPI) data.



These events will provide valuable insights into global economic health and monetary policy directions. Investors should prepare for potential market volatility as these key indicators are released throughout the week.

Economic Calendar for the Week of December 16-20, 2024

Monday, December 16

