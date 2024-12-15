Air Canada To Offer Fast, Free Wi-Fi 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Fast, free Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell coming to North America and Sun flights beginning in May 2025, with long-haul international routes to follow in 2026

Fleet-wide connectivity upgrades are at an advanced stage, with installations expected to be completed next year

Plans to include flights to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the first time Wi-Fi will be made available on a Q400 aircraft Aeroplan members will benefit from free gate-to-gate access of reliable, streaming-quality Wi-Fi

MONTREAL, Canada – Air Canada has announced it plans to roll out fast, free streaming-quality Wi-Fi, sponsored by Bell. Beginning in May 2025, this complimentary service will be available to Aeroplan Members on Wi-Fi equipped aircraft for flights within North American and Sun markets. The airline also plans to expand free Wi-Fi service to long-haul international routes in 2026.

“Reliable access to streaming-quality Wi-Fi is becoming essential for both business and leisure travellers. That's why we're upgrading our fleet with the latest technologies,” said Mark Nasr, executive vice president, marketing and digital at Air Canada, and president of Aeroplan.

“We're excited to offer fast, free Wi-Fi to all Aeroplan Members, with a customer-focused rollout plan that includes installation of service on the Air Canada Express Q400s, including those that fly from Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport. Although other Canadian airlines have announced free Wi-Fi services, not all have accelerated installation across their fleets or committed to offering the service comprehensively. Air Canada plans to offer fast, free Wi-Fi across its entire fleet and will begin rolling out this service in early Spring. What's more, over 85 percent of aircraft will be connected from day one, with the remaining installations being a priority throughout 2025.”

Fast, free Wi-Fi will be available on Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and most Air Canada Express aircraft. This initiative builds on the existing free Wi-Fi texting service sponsored by Bell, available since May 2023 for Aeroplan Members. Air Canada offers its customers a best-in-class product including new and improved amenities such as chef-inspired menus, complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine, hours of complimentary inflight entertainment and Live TV on IFE-equipped aircraft, and an industry-leading mobile app that features real-time baggage tracking, digital identification and more.

Customers who aren't already an Aeroplan member can sign up free of charge at aircanada/aeroplan . Customer without an Aeroplan membership will be able to purchase Wi-Fi for their flight at a reduced flat fee.

“This next chapter in our partnership with Air Canada reflects our purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” said Blaik Kirby, Group president, consumer and small business at Bell.“We are transforming the in-flight experience for Aeroplan members, enabling them to be productive, stream entertainment and stay connected throughout their journey.”

Industry-first: Expanding fast, free Wi-Fi to Toronto Billy Bishop

Customers travelling on select regional routes on Wi-Fi equipped aircraft throughout Canada, including between Toronto Billy Bishop Airport and Montreal or Ottawa, will be able to stay productive, stream live TV, and enjoy seamless connectivity on their personal device throughout their flight. Plans to complete certification and installation of Wi-Fi connectivity on Q400 aircraft is targeted to begin in 2025 with planned completion of a first phase by year-end. This is set to be the first fast, free Wi-Fi offering on Q400 aircraft.

Since May 2023, Bell has sponsored in-flight Wi-Fi services, providing Aeroplan members with free in-flight texting, available on more than 90 percent of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express aircraft.

