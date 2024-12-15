عربي


Turkiye Says It Is Ready To Provide Military Aid To Syria's New Government

12/15/2024 3:10:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye is ready to provide military support to Syria's new government set up by rebels who overthrew Bashar al-Assad if it requests it, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on Sunday.

He said the new leadership should be given“a chance” and that Turkiye was“ready to provide the necessary support” if needed, in remarks reported by state news agency Anadolu and other Turkish media outlets.

“It is necessary to see what the new administration will do. We think it is necessary to give them a chance,” Guler said of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel alliance, which is rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch and designated a“terrorist” organisation by many Western governments.

HTS has sought to moderate its rhetoric and its transitional government has insisted the rights of all Syrians would be protected along with the rule of law.

“We have military training and cooperation agreements with many countries. We are ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it,” the Turkish defence minister said, without specifying what might be provided.

