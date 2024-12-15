Ukraine Coordinating With Partners On Food Aid For Syria Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is coordinating with its partners and the Syrian side regarding food assistance to Syria within the framework of the Grain from Ukraine program.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

Zelensky stated that discussions were held with Ukrainian officials, including the of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, about food assistance, including aid for Syria. He emphasized that this is a humanitarian program that has already contributed significantly to stabilizing the food situation in vulnerable regions around the world.

"We are coordinating with our partners and the Syrian side to address logistical issues. We will certainly support this region so that stability there can become a foundation for us in moving toward real peace," the President added.

He also noted that Ukraine is able to provide Syria with Ukrainian wheat, flour, and oil – products crucial to ensuring global food security.

Earlier, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, stated that Ukraine is ready to supply food to Syria once the regime of Bashar al-Assad is overthrown.