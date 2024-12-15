Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Bolstering Media Ties
12/15/2024 3:04:48 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi met with the Chairman of Egypt's National media Authority (NMA) Ahmad Al-Maslamany to explore ways of enhancing media cooperation.
A Ministry statement said on Sunday that the meeting also focused on strengthening ties and achieving mutual goals.
Both official discussed several media-related topics of shared interests, emphasizing the importance of exchanging visits to coordinate efforts and share expertise in this field. (end)
