Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Bolstering Media Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi met with the Chairman of Egypt's National Authority (NMA) Ahmad Al-Maslamany to explore ways of enhancing media cooperation.

A statement said on Sunday that the meeting also focused on strengthening ties and achieving mutual goals.

Both official discussed several media-related topics of shared interests, emphasizing the importance of exchanging visits to coordinate efforts and share expertise in this field. (end)

