Jordan Crown Prince Receives Kuwaiti FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace on Sunday as part of the Crown Prince's official visit to the State of Kuwait. Bilateral ties and means to bolster them were discussed during the meeting, a statement said. (end) sas

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.