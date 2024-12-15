Boom Room Madinaty Hosts MENALAC Summit To Boost Leisure Tourism In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a significant milestone for Egypt's entertainment and sector, Boom Room Madinaty, a flagship project by the global American entertainment company, hosted the MENALAC Egypt Summit. Held under the patronage of Prime Mostafa Madbouly, the event marked the first Egyptian edition of the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) conference, aptly themed“Focus on Egypt.”

A Showcase of Madinaty's Entertainment Potential

Participants toured Open Air Mall Madinaty, one of the region's largest shopping and entertainment hubs. Highlights included a tram ride through the mall, a visit to the Extreme Land entertainment centre, and an exclusive showcase of Boom Room Madinaty-Egypt's first-of-its-kind social entertainment hub for families and youth.

Industry Collaboration for Growth

Omar Hisham Talaat, Chairman of the American entertainment company that owns the Boom Room brand, emphasized the importance of hosting the MENALAC Egypt Summit. He noted it aligns with the company's strategy to exchange expertise with leading global institutions in the entertainment industry.

“Entertainment has become a key driver of economic growth and plays a pivotal role in enhancing Egypt's global appeal as a premier tourist destination,” Talaat said.

A Vision for Expansion

The American entertainment company aims to revolutionize the leisure sector across the Middle East by introducing novel concepts and groundbreaking experiences. As part of its ambitious expansion plan, the company announced its first international branch outside Egypt, set to open in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We are committed to forging strategic partnerships with leading entertainment companies globally to realize our vision for growth across Egypt and the region,” Talaat added.

MENALAC's Commitment to Egypt's Growth

Walid Al-Balban, Chairman of MENALAC, expressed admiration for the state-of-the-art infrastructure and diverse entertainment offerings at Boom Room Madinaty and Open Air Mall.“Egypt offers immense growth opportunities in the entertainment sector, and MENALAC is eager to capitalize on these prospects in such a dynamic market,” he said.

Egypt as a Regional Entertainment Hub

The MENALAC Egypt Summit solidifies Egypt's position as a rising hub for leisure tourism in the Middle East. With visionary projects like Boom Room Madinaty leading the way, the country is poised to attract both regional and international audiences, redefining its entertainment industry as a cornerstone of economic development.