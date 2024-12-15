Amir, Macron Discuss Gaza, Syria And Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel key regional and international developments, primarily the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the developments in Syria.

This came in a phone call, His Highness the Amir received Sunday from the French president. The call also dealt with bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to bolster them.

