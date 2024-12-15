Amir Receives Phone Call From French President
Date
12/15/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the latest developments in Syria.
MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108994984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.