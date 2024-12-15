Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the latest developments in Syria.