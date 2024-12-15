Qatar Strongly Condemns Israel's Approval Of Settlement Expansion Plan In Occupied Golan Heights
12/15/2024 2:00:17 PM
Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli Occupation government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, describing it as a new chapter in a series of Israeli attacks on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its attacks on Syrian lands and adhere to international Legitimacy resolutions, as well as to stand in solidarity to counter its opportunistic plans.
The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and expressed its backing for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Syria and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.
