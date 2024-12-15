Qatar Strongly Condemns Israel's Approval Of Settlement Expansion Plan In Occupied Golan Heights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, describing it as a new chapter in a series of Israeli on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement on Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for the international community to fulfill its and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its attacks on Syrian lands and adhere to international resolutions, as well as to stand in solidarity to counter its opportunistic plans.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and expressed its backing for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Syria and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

