Qatari Diplomatic Delegation Arrives In Syria To Complete Procedures To Open Embassy: Mofa Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Adviser to the Prime and Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, announced that a Qatari delegation has arrived in Damascus to complete the necessary procedures for opening the State of Qatar's embassy in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari said that during its meetings with the "transitional government" in Syria, the delegation reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full commitment to supporting the Syrian people in achieving their aspirations for security, peace, development, and prosperity following the success of their revolution.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the delegation discussed with the Syrian side ways to enhance the flow of Qatari humanitarian aid and assessed the needs of the Syrian brothers during this important phase.

Final statement of Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria calls for standing by Syrian people

Read Also