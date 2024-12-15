(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

workforce management software size is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Management Software Market 2024-2028

1.1 IT and telecom

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing 1.5 Consumer goods and retail and others



2.1 Cloud based 2.2 On-premises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Cloud-based workforce management software allows businesses to manage their employees remotely with accessibility from anywhere via the internet. This solution offers features such as time tracking, scheduling, and communication. The cloud- segment is projected to expand rapidly due to its ability to provide global, up-to-date information from a unified platform. Enterprises benefit from reliability, visibility, and flexibility to accommodate diverse HR needs worldwide. Cloud-based workforce management software can be deployed faster and updated seamlessly, providing users with the latest functionalities without additional client effort. These advantages make cloud-based WFM software increasingly popular for managing dynamic and remote workforces, fueling the market's growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Workforce Management Software market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to businesses seeking to optimize their workforce and streamline operations. This software solutions segment encompasses a range of applications, including remote work tools, employee management systems, labor management software, and staff scheduling solutions. These platforms enable businesses to effectively manage their workforce, predict workforce needs, and optimize scheduling for various industries such as healthcare and field services. Key features of workforce management software include task management, workforce prediction, time tracking, and labor analytics. Additionally, mobile applications, AI, predictive analytics, and business intelligence solutions are increasingly being integrated to enhance productivity, customer service, and compliance with labor laws. Hybrid workforces, including in-store employees and IT resources, also benefit from these solutions, allowing for efficient management of both remote and on-premises teams.

Market Overview

The Workforce Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of remote work and the need for efficient Employee Management, Labor Management, and HR Management in various industries. The market caters to Business Operations in sectors like Healthcare, Construction, Packaging, Aerospace, and Manufacturing, among others. This software enables Workforce Prediction, Scheduling, Task Management, Rewards, and Time and Attendance tracking. It also offers Workforce Optimization through AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Big Data analysis. The market includes solutions for Contact Centers, Back Offices, Energy and Utilities, and IT Resources. Compliance with labor laws and resource allocation are crucial aspects of this software. The market is witnessing a shift towards digital solutions, including mobile applications, and the adoption of cloud segment for its scalability and accessibility. Remote workforces, including in-store employees, field service providers, and remote agents, are also being effectively managed through these solutions. Employee training and fatigue management are additional features that enhance productivity and ensure workforce readiness.

To understand more about this market-

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

