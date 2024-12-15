(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global noise detection and monitoring market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.19 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-
Segmentation Overview
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Noise Detection and Monitoring Market 2024-2028
End-user
1.1 Industrial
1.2 Commercial
Component
2.1 Hardware
2.2 Software
Geography
3.1 North America
3.2 APAC
3.3 Europe
3.4 South America
3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.1 Fastest growing segment:
The global noise detection and monitoring market caters to various industries, with significant demand coming from manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, construction, and aerospace sectors. These industries employ large workforces engaged in noisy tasks, such as grinding, blasting, drilling, hammering, drop forging, and crushing, which can lead to hearing loss from prolonged exposure. Tools like drills, chainsaws, detonators, and pneumatics generate loud noises, necessitating regular monitoring of noise levels and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers. The manufacturing industry, in particular, is a major contributor to the market due to its high-decibel environments. Vendors offer innovative solutions, such as Honeywell's in-ear dosimetry system, which measures noise at the eardrum and tracks potential hearing loss in real-time, ensuring regulatory compliance and worker safety. The growing demand for noise monitoring devices in industrial applications is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Analyst Review
The Noise Detection and Monitoring Market encompasses technologies and solutions designed to identify and manage noise levels in various environments. This market is driven by growing concerns over Environmental Impact and Occupational Safety, as urbanization increases the prevalence of noise pollution from machines, speakers, music systems, horns, and other devices. Smart City projects are also significant contributors, integrating noise monitoring systems to enhance liveability and promote Corporate Responsibility. Applications in Healthcare are essential, as prolonged exposure to noise emissions can lead to health issues. However, the Cost of Implementation and Integration Difficulties pose challenges. Limited Standardisation and Sampling method variations, as well as Precision type and Connectivity requirements, add complexity. Core competencies of key players include advanced algorithms, real-time data analysis, and user-friendly interfaces. Alliances and partnerships are crucial for market expansion and technological advancements. The Noise Monitoring Industry continues to evolve, addressing the needs of human health and wildlife protection.
Market Overview
The Noise Detection and Monitoring market encompasses solutions and technologies designed to measure and manage noise emissions, with applications in Environmental Impact, Occupational Safety, and Urbanization. Noise sources include machines, speakers, music systems, horns, and various devices. The market caters to both human health and wildlife, with solutions ranging from portable noise monitoring to permanent installations. Key drivers include rising sound pollution levels, smart city investments, and corporate responsibility. Challenges include cost of implementation, integration difficulties, and limited standardization. Components include hardware (sound level meters, wind noise suppressors) and software (artificial neural networks, sound analysis algorithms). Subsegments include building acoustics, sampling methods, precision types, connectivity solutions, and sound pollution monitoring systems. Applications extend to healthcare, where noise monitoring tools help mitigate negative impacts on human health, including heart diseases, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, stress, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. Regulatory acts play a crucial role in market growth. Solutions offer real-time data transmission via WIFI or Ethernet, catering to commercial and residential sectors. Portable and battery-based devices enable short-term, medium-term, and long-term monitoring. Core competencies include advanced technology, customization, and user-friendly interfaces. Alliances, directories, and databases expand market reach.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
7 Customer Landscape
8
Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10
Venodr
Landscape
11
Vendor
Analysis
11.1 Extech Instruments
11.2 Pulsar Instruments
11.3 3M Company
11.4 RION Co. Ltd
11.5 Bruel & Kjaer
11.6 Cirrus Research Plc
11.7Castle Group Ltd
11.8 Casella Inc.
11.9 SKF Group, Kimo Instrument
11.10 B&K Precision Corporation
11.11 ACOEM Group
11.12 Amphenol Corporation
11.13 Cesva Instruments S.L.U
11.14 Exair Corporation
11.15 Honeywell International Inc
11.16 Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer A/S
11.17 HT Italia S.r.l
11.18 MTS Systems Corporation
11.19 NTi Audio AG
11.20 PCE Deutschland GmbH.
12
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
