NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global noise detection and monitoring size is estimated to grow by USD 7.19 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Noise Detection and Monitoring Market 2024-2028

1.1 Industrial 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Hardware 2.2 Software



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global noise detection and monitoring market caters to various industries, with significant demand coming from manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, construction, and aerospace sectors. These industries employ large workforces engaged in noisy tasks, such as grinding, blasting, drilling, hammering, drop forging, and crushing, which can lead to hearing loss from prolonged exposure. Tools like drills, chainsaws, detonators, and pneumatics generate loud noises, necessitating regular monitoring of noise levels and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers. The manufacturing industry, in particular, is a major contributor to the market due to its high-decibel environments. Vendors offer innovative solutions, such as Honeywell's in-ear dosimetry system, which measures noise at the eardrum and tracks potential hearing loss in real-time, ensuring regulatory compliance and worker safety. The growing demand for noise monitoring devices in industrial applications is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Noise Detection and Monitoring Market encompasses technologies and solutions designed to identify and manage noise levels in various environments. This market is driven by growing concerns over Environmental Impact and Occupational Safety, as urbanization increases the prevalence of noise pollution from machines, speakers, music systems, horns, and other devices. Smart City projects are also significant contributors, integrating noise monitoring systems to enhance liveability and promote Corporate Responsibility. Applications in Healthcare are essential, as prolonged exposure to noise emissions can lead to health issues. However, the Cost of Implementation and Integration Difficulties pose challenges. Limited Standardisation and Sampling method variations, as well as Precision type and Connectivity requirements, add complexity. Core competencies of key players include advanced algorithms, real-time data analysis, and user-friendly interfaces. Alliances and partnerships are crucial for market expansion and technological advancements. The Noise Monitoring Industry continues to evolve, addressing the needs of human health and wildlife protection.

Market Overview

The Noise Detection and Monitoring market encompasses solutions and technologies designed to measure and manage noise emissions, with applications in Environmental Impact, Occupational Safety, and Urbanization. Noise sources include machines, speakers, music systems, horns, and various devices. The market caters to both human health and wildlife, with solutions ranging from portable noise monitoring to permanent installations. Key drivers include rising sound pollution levels, smart city investments, and corporate responsibility. Challenges include cost of implementation, integration difficulties, and limited standardization. Components include hardware (sound level meters, wind noise suppressors) and software (artificial neural networks, sound analysis algorithms). Subsegments include building acoustics, sampling methods, precision types, connectivity solutions, and sound pollution monitoring systems. Applications extend to healthcare, where noise monitoring tools help mitigate negative impacts on human health, including heart diseases, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, stress, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. Regulatory acts play a crucial role in market growth. Solutions offer real-time data transmission via WIFI or Ethernet, catering to commercial and residential sectors. Portable and battery-based devices enable short-term, medium-term, and long-term monitoring. Core competencies include advanced technology, customization, and user-friendly interfaces. Alliances, directories, and databases expand market reach.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

11.1 Extech Instruments

11.2 Pulsar Instruments

11.3 3M Company

11.4 RION Co. Ltd

11.5 Bruel & Kjaer

11.6 Cirrus Research Plc

11.8 Casella Inc.

11.9 SKF Group, Kimo Instrument

11.10 B&K Precision Corporation

11.11 ACOEM Group

11.12 Amphenol Corporation

11.13 Cesva Instruments S.L.U

11.14 Exair Corporation

11.15 Honeywell International Inc

11.16 Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer A/S

11.17 HT Italia S.r.l

11.18 MTS Systems Corporation

11.19 NTi Audio AG

11.20 PCE Deutschland GmbH.

12

Appendix

