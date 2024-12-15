عربي


Re: Rod Closure Killington


12/15/2024 10:45:43 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Roadway is now open


Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD II

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

From: Schmertz, Lillian via DPS <...>
Sent: Sunday, December 15, 2024 9:27 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject: Rod Closure Killington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 4 is closed in the area of West Hill Road in Killington due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.




Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

...

EIN Presswire

