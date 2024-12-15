Route 4 Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 4 is down to one lane in the area of West Hill Road in Killington due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

















