Illegal Rohingyas: BJP Seeks Assembly Session To Implement NRC In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday demanded a special session of the House to pass a to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city to pave the way for Rohingya and Bangladesh infiltrators.

Accusing Chief Atishi of indulging in a blame game, Gupta said she has been misleading people on the issue of infiltrators whom the ruling AAP has been sheltering in the city and giving election cards.

“Let there be an all-party meeting, let a consensus be built on the issue of implementing NRC in Delhi,” Gupta said, adding that the AAP government can draft its own resolution and pass it in the House.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is meant to be a register of all legal Indian citizens so that the illegal immigrants can be identified and deported.

Gupta alleged that the AAP and the Congress together were engaged in spoiling the character of Delhi by sheltering infiltrators in the city.

“The AAP government is working to protect Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims by settling them in Delhi. It is engaged in making fake voter cards for them by allowing them to encroach land in Delhi,” he said.

“When stopped, the AAP government creates a ruckus by shedding crocodile tears. When we raise this issue in the Assembly, our mike is switched off, our statements are expunged. All this, exposes AAP's love for Rohingyas,” said the LoP.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that ever since the BJP launched a campaign to disenfranchise illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi and expel them from India, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have been resorting to baseless rhetoric to divert attention from Delhiites' serious problems.

These illegal infiltrators are not only disturbing social harmony in Delhi but are also contributing to crime spurt, he said.

Sachdeva asserted that the rise in crime in Delhi is a result of the worsening social fabric and that illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are significantly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.