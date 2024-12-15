Top News On Dec 15: Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Market Cap Of Top 5 Firms Surges, Bengaluru Techie's Wife Held, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top News on Dec 15: On Sunday, a number of key developments took place, including gains in cap of five top firms, GNG Electronics' plans, Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, Pushpa 2 collection and more.

Here are today's top storiesMarket cap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.13 lakh crore; Airtel top gainer

Market capitalisation of 5 of the 10 most valuable companies on the collectively increased by Rs1,13,117.17 crore last week. Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer, while valuations of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever slumped.

GNG Electronics eyes IPO route to raise ₹825 crore, files DRHP with SEBI

GNG Electronics is planning to enter the primary market with plans to raise ₹825 crore. It has emerged as India's leading player in refurbishing ICT (information and communication technology) devices and largest seller of refurbished of laptops and desktops.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Pankaja Munde, Aditi Tatkare among 39 ministers included in Fadnavis govt - Full list

Swearing-in ceremony of the much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet ministers took place on Sunday. A total of 39 ministers took oath today, taking the strength of ministers in BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to 42. Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers, 10 days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun starrer film inches towards ₹1,300 crore mark

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide collection is on the track to cross ₹1,300 crores mark and become the third-biggest Indian grosser, according to Sacnilk. With this remarkable feat, its collection will exceed the lifetime worldwide collection of RRR. Rajamouli's RRR earned Rs1,230 crores while Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, minted Rs1,215 crores.

Mani Shankar Aiyar makes big claim in new book: 'Gandhis made and unmade my career; never called Modi a chaiwala'

Mani Shankar Aiyar, the diplomat-turned-politician, recently said that he had never dubbed PM Modi a"chaiwala" - underscoring the 2014 controversy in a new book. The veteran Congress leader contemplating his turbulent decades-long relationship with the Gandhi family alleged that they both 'made and unmade' his political career.

'Is Atul Subhash's son alive?' Late Bengaluru techie's family issues appeal as police arrest estranged wife Nikita

Bengaluru Police arrested Nikita Singhania and other members of her family on Saturday. They were accused of abetting the suicide of techie Atul Subhash. Meanwhile, Subhash's family voiced concern about the late techie's 'missing' son. Meanwhile, his father appealed to PM Modi for help.

