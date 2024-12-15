Defense IT Spending Market , 46% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defense it spending

size is estimated to grow by USD 23.53 Billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense IT Spending Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Service, Software, and Hardware), Application (Cyber security, IT infrastructure, Logistic and asset management, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., BAE Systems Plc, CRON AI, Cubic Corp., CyAmast Pty Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Holo Light GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., ManTech International Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oracle Corp., Pennant International Group PLC, Science Applications International Corp. Inc., and Palantir Technologies Inc. Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

46%. To the growth of the global market.

The Defense IT Spending Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The North American defense IT spending market refers to the investments made by defense organizations and agencies in North America on IT products and services. This market is significant due to the presence of major defense entities like the US Department of Defense (DoD). Driving factors include the increasing demand for advanced IT solutions to address escalating security challenges. Cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions are key areas of investment. Furthermore, modernization initiatives and the need for efficient decision-making tools are fueling market growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Service

1.2 Software 1.3 Hardware



2.1 Cyber security

2.2 IT infrastructure

2.3 Logistic and asset management 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global defense IT spending market encompasses various service segments catering to defense organizations' unique IT needs. These segments include Consulting Services, Systems Integration, Application Development and Maintenance, Managed Services, Cybersecurity Services, Training and Support Services, and Data Analytics Services. Military firms rely on Consulting Services for strategic advice on digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and technology adoption. Systems Integration ensures seamless communication and interoperability by integrating defense IT systems, tools, and software. Application Development and Maintenance create and manage specialized software applications for defense companies. Managed Services outsource IT tasks to vendors for cost savings and productivity gains. Cybersecurity Services protect critical infrastructure and private military data from cyber threats. Training and Support Services optimize IT system usage and performance. Data Analytics Services extract valuable insights from defense data for informed decision-making and operational efficiency improvements. These essential services enable defense organizations to adapt to technology landscapes, enhance capabilities, and drive the growth of the defense IT spending market.

Research Analysis

The Defense IT Spending market is a critical sector that continues to evolve, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies to support Defense Forces, Civilian Forces, Homeland Security, and other government agencies. This market encompasses various domains, including Cybersecurity, Communication Systems, Intelligence Technologies, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and more. Cutting-edge technologies such as Cybersecurity solutions, 5G networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Autonomous systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) analytics are increasingly being adopted to enhance security, improve communication, and optimize decision-making in a network centric environment. Additionally, Defense IT infrastructure supports the development of Smart weapons, Battlefield management systems, Decision science platforms, and Healthcare solutions. Communication Systems enable secure and reliable communication between forces, while Intelligence Technologies provide real-time data analysis and actionable insights. VR/AR technology, Flight simulators, and Sensors are also integral to the Defense IT Spending market, enabling advanced training and simulation capabilities. Overall, this market is undergoing a digital transformation, with a focus on integrating the latest technologies to enhance operational effectiveness and improve mission success.

Market Overview

The Defense IT Spending market is a critical sector that focuses on providing advanced IT solutions to Defense Forces, Homeland Security, and Paramilitary Forces worldwide. This market encompasses various IT sectors, including Cybersecurity, Communication Systems, Intelligence Technologies, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and more. Defense IT systems are essential for military capabilities, ensuring secure communications, battlefield management, and decision-making in a network centric environment. The market is driven by Geopolitical Tensions, Defense Modernization, and Government Policies, leading to increased IT Spending on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems, and Digital Transformation. Cybersecurity is a significant concern, with Defense Forces and National Defense Data at risk from cyberattacks. IT Solutions in this sector include Software, Hardware, and Services to protect against threats and ensure secure data transfer. Communication Systems, including sensors, actuators, and control systems, are crucial for military operations, while Unmanned Systems and VR/AR technology provide advanced training capabilities. Defense IT infrastructure also includes IT technologies for healthcare, military infrastructures, and IoT analytics for military actions. Smart weapons, sensors, and actuators are integral components of defense operations, while IT technologies such as flight simulators and battlefield management systems enable effective military decision-making. Overall, the Defense IT Spending market is a dynamic and evolving sector that continues to adapt to the changing needs of defense organizations worldwide.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

