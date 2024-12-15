UN Envoy Hopes For Syria's Swift Recovery After Assad's Ouster

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Dec 15 (IANS) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Sunday that the UN is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the country and is looking forward to the next steps toward a transition following the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus, Pedersen emphasized the importance of Syrian state institutions fully resuming their functions under secure conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are working with all segments of the Syrian people ... and we want to see no acts of revenge. Instead, we must ensure that institutions return to work, backed by the necessary security measures," he said.

The UN envoy expressed hope that the removal of sanctions on Syria would be expedited, paving the way for a swift start to the nation's economic recovery.

"We hope to see a quick end to sanctions so that the recovery process can begin soon," Pedersen added.

While acknowledging the complexity of the political landscape, Pedersen urged all parties to maintain calm, focus on rehabilitation, and prioritise the welfare of ordinary Syrians. He affirmed the UN's commitment to supporting a stable and inclusive transition that avoids further violence and ensures a better future for the country.

On Sunday, some students started to return to classrooms in the Syrian capital for the first time since Dec. 8. Universities also reopened their doors, with some administrative staff and professors returning to their offices.

The resumption of classes and academic work, albeit limited, marks a gradual resumption of daily life after a period of upheaval.