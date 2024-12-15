Nahid Rana Added To Bangladesh Squad For West Indies T20is

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Dec 15 (IANS) Bangladesh have added pacer Nahid Rana to their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies.

The 22-year-old pacer has represented Bangladesh in six Test matches and three ODIs but is yet to make his debut in T20I. He was part of the first and second ODIs against West Indies and only got two wickets.

The Bangladesh team is currently in St Vincent and gearing up for the series opener scheduled to be played at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday. The second and third T20Is of the series will also be played at the same venue on December 18 and 20, respectively.

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das expressed confidence as the team prepared for the T20I series after being swept in the ODI series. Bangladesh are eager to bounce back and can draw inspiration from their success at the same venue earlier this year, where they secured wins against Nepal and the Netherlands during the T20 World Cup.

Despite rain disrupting their practice session on the eve of the match, Litton, stepping in as captain in the absence of Najmul Hossain, downplayed concerns about the team's preparedness for the series.

"No, there are no shortcomings because yesterday we also practised fielding under the lights. Most of the players in this team have played both ODIs and Tests, so they are in touch with the game," Litton said via a video message from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Litton acknowledged that the West Indies are a formidable opponent, particularly in the T20 format, where they excel on home soil.

"Usually, T20 matches are challenging for us. Since this will be played at the West Indies' home ground, it will be a bit tough. We will try to figure out how to overcome this and focus on playing a good series," he added.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Kumar Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Nahid Rana.