Enemy Shells Donetsk Region Ten Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian fired ten times on settlements in the Donetsk region, damaging dozens of residential buildings. No casualties were reported.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the Russians fired 10 times on the settlements of the Donetsk region. A number of apartment blocks and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove and the neighboring villages of the Pokrovsk district. One house was damaged in Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk district. A multi-storey building and an administrative building were damaged in Lyman. No information about the victims was received during the day," he wrote.

In addition, seven multi-storey buildings and a private house were damaged in Druzhkivka, and six objects were damaged in Nova Poltavka, Illinivka community.

In the Chasiv Yar community, Bakhmut district, six private houses and one multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 19 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

As many as 151 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from the front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday another 779 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from the front line in the Donetsk region.