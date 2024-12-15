Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged amid rising inflation

(MENAFN) The of England is set to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming policy decision on Thursday.



Policymakers will announce their decision on December 19, with most analysts predicting that they will vote to maintain the UK’s base interest rate at 4.75 percent.



The base rate impacts the cost of loans and mortgages, and it has been kept high in recent years to control inflation.



Inflation fell below the Bank’s 2 percent target earlier this year, leading the Bank to reduce rates in August and November.



However, official data from last month revealed inflation rose to 2.3 percent in October, marking its sharpest increase in two years.



The rise in inflation was anticipated due to higher energy bills, but the increase was more significant than most had expected.



This has reduced any remaining hopes that policymakers might implement another rate cut this year.



Analyst Michael Hewson remarked that the increase serves as "an uncomfortable reminder that UK inflation tends to be stickier than many would like."

