Minister Of Municipality Launches Real Estate Regulatory Authority's Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has launched a new strategy intended for developing a thriving ecosystem in Qatar.



The Real Estate Regulatory Authority - Aqarat - is part of a national approach to regulate, stimulate and contribute to the development of the real estate sector in line with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).



Their Excellencies the Ministers along with senior state officials and investors attended the launch ceremony.



Aqarat President Eng. Khaled bin Ahmed Al Obaidli said the new strategy copes with the vision of the wise leadership to attain income diversification, sustainable development and a real estate investment-attracting climate.



The comprehensive strategy is built on five key pillars: developing a national plan for the real estate sector through supportive policies that promote sustainable development and align with local and international real estate market needs; activating real estate regulations by establishing the Licensing Committee; creating a real estate development registry to enhance market transparency; overseeing the escrow account initiative; and activating the Dispute Resolution Committee.

Additional pillars include enhancing professional standards by improving quality through the real estate valuation system governance; establishing an internationally aligned regulatory framework for practitioner licensing and classification; delivering advanced digital solutions to streamline procedures ; launching initiatives that promote transparency and facilitate easy data access and expanding investment opportunities to solidify Qatar's position as a premier investment and family-friendly destination. This will be achieved by organising local and international real estate forums and actively promoting investment opportunities within the country.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority reaffirms its dedication to advancing Qatar's real estate sector and ensuring the successful implementation of these strategic objectives. This commitment supports the broader vision of positioning Qatar at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations' aspirations.