Ministry Of Textiles, Government Of India Is Organizing The Third Edition Of Viraasat Sari Festival 2024 In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 December 2024, Delhi: of Textiles, of India is organizing the third edition of the Mega event“Viraasat Sari Festival 2024”, from 15th – 28th December 2024 at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.



During 2022-23 and 2023-24“Virasat Sari Festival” was celebrated and was a big hit with an impressive footfall of approx 20,000 footfalls, across age-groups, and brought much needed attention to the sector.



In continuation to the series of the events, the third edition of“Viraasat Sari Festival 2024” will be having special focus on Handloom Saris of various parts of the nation and will bring together handloom weavers, sari designers and sari lovers and buyers across the country. The event will showcase the Handloom heritage of India.



The event will celebrate both the tradition as well as potential of the handloom sector. The event is likely to put renewed focus on the age-old tradition of Sari weaving and thereby improve earnings of the handloom community.



The highlights of the event :



80 stalls for handloom weavers and artisans to directly retail the local handloom and handicrafts.

Curated theme display of exquisite handloom saris of India

Live loom and craft demonstration

Workshops and talks on saris and sustainability.

Folk dances of India

Delicious regional cuisines etc

Handloom sector is a symbol of our country's rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors providing employment to a large number of people, especially women. The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons. The art of handloom weaving has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite varieties. The uniqueness of handloom products such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Bawan Buti, Pashmina Sari etc. to name a few, with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs, attracts sari lovers from across the globe.



Government of India has launched various schemes for Handloom for branding of high-quality products with zero defects and zero effect on the environment to encourage and to give a distinct identity to the products, apart from highlighting the uniqueness of the products. It also serves a guarantee for the buyer that the product being purchased is genuinely hand-woven. All the exhibitors at the exhibition have been encouraged to display their exquisite products and this event aims to improve the market for Handloom saris and earnings of the handloom community.



The Mega Event“VIRAASAT – My Sari My Pride” Sari Festival and exhibition will be open to public from 11 am to 8 pm from 15th to 28th December 2024.



MENAFN15122024003198003206ID1108994698