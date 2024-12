Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, an improvement from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the Met department said.

It said that Gulmarg, a destination popular for skiing, registered a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of nearly four degrees.

Pahalgam, the base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra, logged a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than the previous night, the weather office said.

Konibal, a hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the the coldest place in the valley with the mercury dipping to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, it added.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, was minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees in Kupwara of north Kashmir and 2.8 degrees Celsius in Kokernag of south Kashmir, it said.

According to the Met office the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 21.

However, the minimum temperature is predicted to fall further in the valley and there will be a cold wave over many stations during the next three days, it said. (with PTI inputs)

