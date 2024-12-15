Half dozen main NATO nations ink document on Ukraine’s accession plots

(MENAFN) Six major members— the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland— have expressed their backing for Ukraine's bid to join NATO and affirmed their support for the peace terms proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Russia. This statement came after a meeting between the foreign ministers of these countries and Zelensky in Berlin on Thursday.



The joint declaration emphasized that a comprehensive, lasting peace for Ukraine and long-term European security are intertwined. The six nations reaffirmed their commitment to President Zelensky’s peace plan as a credible path towards peace, and vowed to assist Ukraine on its "irreversible path" to full NATO and European Union membership.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga thanked the six countries and the EU for their support and urged further sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its metals sector, shipping, and banks.



The announcement comes amidst uncertainty over the stance of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested that the US should focus on diplomacy to resolve the conflict, contrasting with President Biden’s policy of continuous military and financial aid to Ukraine. Trump has also criticized Biden for permitting Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using American-made missiles.



Russia has rejected Zelensky’s peace proposal, insisting that any settlement must meet Russia’s terms, including Ukraine renouncing claims over Crimea and other territories, and abandoning its NATO membership aspirations in favor of permanent neutrality. Moscow considers NATO’s expansion and military cooperation with Ukraine as key factors in the conflict.

