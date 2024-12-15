Germany's foreign trade balance registers surplus of USD14 billion in October, below estimates

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade balance registered a surplus of €13.4 billion (USD14 billion) in October, a decrease from the €17 billion surplus in September and below market expectations. The Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, reported that Germany's exports amounted to €124.6 billion, marking a 2.8 percent drop compared to the same month in the previous year. Meanwhile, imports rose by 1.7 percent to €111.2 billion.



On a monthly basis, Germany experienced a slight contraction in trade activity. Exports fell by 2.8 percent from September, while imports decreased by 0.1 percent. Notably, exports to other European Union (EU) member states amounted to €68.9 billion, while imports from the EU totaled €57.9 billion in October. Meanwhile, Germany's exports to non-EU countries totaled €55.7 billion, while imports from these nations reached €53.3 billion.



Exports to Russia, a key trading partner for Germany, saw a significant decline. They dropped by 9.4 percent from the previous month, reaching only €0.6 billion in October. This decline reflects ongoing shifts in trade dynamics due to geopolitical tensions and economic sanctions. Despite the reduced exports to Russia, Germany maintained a positive trade surplus, though it was smaller than in previous months.



The results underline a challenging trading environment for Germany, with export growth slowing amid global uncertainties. While its surplus remains strong, the decrease in exports, particularly to certain regions like Russia, suggests the need for adjustments in Germany’s economic strategies in the face of shifting global trade relationships.

MENAFN15122024000045015839ID1108994656