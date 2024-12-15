Death rate in Gaza exceeds 44,900 as Israel murders 55 more Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli on the Gaza Strip, according to the Health in the enclave, which reported that the overall death toll since last year has reached 44,930. The ministry also stated that approximately 106,624 people have been in the ongoing assault.



The ministry's statement added that 55 individuals were killed and 170 others injured in what it described as four massacres of families within the past 24 hours. It also noted that many people remain trapped under rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.



The ongoing violence is part of a broader conflict that escalated after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year. This violence, which has been labeled as genocidal by some, has drawn significant international condemnation. Critics argue that the attacks and blockades are intended to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza.



The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

