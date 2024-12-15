Russia Uses 630 Bombs, 550 Drones, Over 100 Missiles Against Ukraine Over Week President Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From December

9 to 15, Russia has launched nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, approximately 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Telegram , acording to Ukrinform.

“This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, around 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine. I am grateful to the warriors defending Ukraine and to our partners who understand our need to bolster Ukraine's air defenses to save the lives of our people,” the President wrote.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of unity among the global community, stating that the only way to force Russia and its allies to abandon terror and achieve a just peace is through strength and unity.

toon

Earlier, on December

13, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging facilities across several regions.