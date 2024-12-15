Russia Uses 630 Bombs, 550 Drones, Over 100 Missiles Against Ukraine Over Week President Zelensky
Date
12/15/2024 5:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From December
9 to 15, Russia has launched nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, approximately 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Telegram , acording to Ukrinform.
“This week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, around 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine. I am grateful to the warriors defending Ukraine and to our partners who understand our need to bolster Ukraine's air defenses to save the lives of our people,” the President wrote.
Zelensky emphasized the importance of unity among the global community, stating that the only way to force Russia and its allies to abandon terror and achieve a just peace is through strength and unity.
Read also: World has resources
to help Ukraine
: Zelensky comments
on Russian drone attack
Earlier, on December
13, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging facilities across several regions.
MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108994519
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.