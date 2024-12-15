Public Council Under Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Culture Holds Meeting
Date
12/15/2024 5:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of
Culture of Azerbaijan was held, Azernews reports.
The meeting of the Council, which was held at the Republican
Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli, was also attended by
Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and Deputy Director of the
Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Advanced Training Center
for Culture Seymur Huseynov.
The Chairman of the Public Council, Academician Nizami Jafarov,
provided information on the activities carried out over the past
period, the preparation of the annual report, and other current
issues ahead.
In their speeches, Deputy Chairmen of the Public Council, Akbar
Goshali and Vugar Gadirov, emphasized the importance of organizing
public hearings in all regions where public hearings have not been
held so far, and also expressed their views on a number of issues
that need to be resolved.
At the meeting, Council members - Honored Art Worker Ayaz
Salayev, Khanoglan Ahmadov, and Samira Mustafayeva - spoke about
the appeals made to the Council, the problems raised, initiatives,
and proposals.
Deputy Minister Farid Jafarov spoke at the end of the meeting
and expressed his views on the issues touched upon in the speeches,
the problems raised, and the proposals put forward.
MENAFN15122024000195011045ID1108994518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.