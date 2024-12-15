New Delhi's Fears For Kashmir Grow As Key Ally Gone With Fall Of Syria's Assad
12/15/2024 5:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The fall of the Bashar al-Assad Regime in Syria has evoked deep
concern in India, prompting India to respond cautiously to the
rapidly changing events in the region.
In its first statement after Assad's ouster, India's Ministry of
External Affairs (MEA) called on“all parties to work towards
preserving the unity, Sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Syria” and for a“peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political
process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of
Syrian society.”
New Delhi refrained from taking sides in the unfolding situation
in Syria.
India's immediate concern is the safety of its nationals in the
country. According to the MEA, there are around 90 Indians in
Syria.“We are closely following the situation,” MEA spokesperson
Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that the Indian“mission remains in
close contact with our nationals for their safety and
security.”
Besides, for India, the upheaval in Syria marks the loss of what
analysts call a crucial Islamic“voice of support” on one of its
thorniest issues: Kashmir.
While New Delhi has long maintained that the Kashmir dispute is
a bilateral matter between itself and Pakistan, Syria's consistent
backing at the United Nations and elsewhere was seen as a quiet but
significant win.
“This voice of support from within the Arab Islamic world was
important,” said Kabir Taneja, a Middle East expert and deputy
director at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in Delhi.
Under Bashar al-Assad, Syria had repeatedly affirmed that Kashmir
was an internal matter for India to settle itself without outside
interference.
Now, with Assad gone, the future of that support is
uncertain.
Opposition forces seized the Syrian capital last weekend,
forcing Assad to flee and ending his family's decades-long rule
over a country that had been torn apart by a civil war that killed
over half a million people and displaced millions more.
The dramatic turn of events took Delhi by surprise, according to
Indian media reports. India had hosted a delegation of Syrian
officials just weeks before.
