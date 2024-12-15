Kuwait Ami Receives Crown Prince, PM, 1St Deputy
Date
12/15/2024 5:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
