Brazil’S Ex-Defense Minister Arrested Amid Alleged Plot To Overturn Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) arrested Brazil's former Defense Walter Braga Netto on Saturday, accusing him of obstructing an inquiry into a suspected plan to overturn the 2022 presidential election.



A four-star general and ex-chief of staff to Jair Bolsonaro, Braga Netto also served as his 2022 running mate. Investigators say he financed and organized a coup plot and tried to obtain secret witness testimony.



Federal authorities charged Braga Netto, Bolsonaro, and 36 others with attempting to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office. They say the conspirators planned to kill Lula, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, and other targets.



According to police, Braga Netto provided funds from agribusiness sources-delivered in a wine bag-and hosted meetings to set these plans in motion, then later sought to access sensitive details from cooperating Bolsonaro aide Mauro Cid.



(Commentary: When Justice Feels Like Politics – Bolsonaro Ally's Arrest Sparks Fears of Partisan Retaliation)



Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved the arrest after new evidence emerged. In February, police found documents at Liberal Party headquarters showing efforts to uncover Cid's secret testimony and interference long after the inquiry had ended.

Critics question the legality of arresting someone over older incidents rather than new obstruction attempts. Braga Netto denies wrongdoing, and Bolsonaro asks how one can obstruct a completed investigation. Meanwhile, charges against three more officers may widen inquiries into who bankrolled anti-Lula protest camps outside army barracks.



Government supporters welcome the arrest as proof that even top figures face justice. The Army, now holding Braga Netto, says it is fully cooperating. Some pro-Bolsonaro senators call this judicial overreach, but Lula's allies insist no one stands above the law.







Legal experts are divided. Some argue the lack of fresh evidence suggests political motives, while others say new testimony and seized records justify decisive action.



Investigators continue to examine messages, meetings, and money trails to understand who orchestrated the alleged plot and why they thought they could topple an elected government.



From a military facility, Braga Netto's lawyers await full disclosure of evidence. This drama unfolds amid tense politics, lingering distrust, and questions about election legitimacy. Observers say its outcome will define how Brazil views accountability, democratic stability, and the true reach of power.

