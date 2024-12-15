Hezbollah's deputy leader states group has lost its supply routes in Syria

(MENAFN) Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, stated on Saturday that the group has lost its supply routes in Syria, but he emphasized that this is just a minor issue compared to the broader scope of their resistance efforts. He expressed confidence that the ongoing situation in Syria would not have a significant impact on Lebanon, and he hopes Syria will emerge stable according to the will of its people. Qassem noted that it is too early to assess the new leadership in Syria until the situation there stabilizes, and he called for coordination between the people and of both Syria and Lebanon.



Qassem also reiterated that Hezbollah expects Syria's new rulers to view Israel as an enemy and not engage in any normalization of relations. He condemned Israel for destroying the capabilities of the Syrian army under the guise of self-defense, calling it evidence of Israel's expansionist agenda in the region.



Addressing Lebanon’s situation, Qassem clarified that the ceasefire agreement is intended to halt Israeli aggression, not end the resistance. He stressed that the agreement is specific to southern Lebanon, particularly the Litani River area, and does not affect Lebanon's internal issues or Hezbollah's relationship with the state and army. He concluded by asserting that Hezbollah remains strong, resilient, and committed to Lebanon’s progress, and that they are open to cooperation if it benefits the country’s renaissance.

