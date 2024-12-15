Blinken announces consensus was reached on Syrian-led political process

(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that during the Aqaba meeting, a consensus was reached on a Syrian-led process aimed at forming an inclusive government, with shared principles guiding Syria’s transition. Speaking at a press conference after the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria concluded, Blinken highlighted a joint statement outlining key principles for Syria's political transition, including inclusivity and respect for minorities.



Blinken reaffirmed America's commitment to a state that unites all segments of the Syrian population, adding that the U.S. is in contact with various parties in Syria, including Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. He emphasized support for Syrians in determining their future through a political process led by Syrians themselves.



The Secretary of State also underscored the regional impact of Syria’s crisis, acknowledging the challenges the country faces. He reiterated the U.S. stance that Syria should respect the rights of all its citizens, avoid becoming a hub for terrorism, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and secure the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles. Blinken concluded by noting that these principles have been widely adopted by countries across the region and beyond, sending a clear message to the new Syrian government.

