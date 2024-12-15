Commander-in-chief of Syria's administration confirms Russia has been given chance to reassess its relationship with Syrian people

(MENAFN) Ahmed al-Shara, the commander-in-chief of Syria's new administration, confirmed that Russia has been given an opportunity to reassess its relationship with the Syrian people. This shift coincided with Russia withdrawing its forces and Syrian officers from the frontlines in northern Syria and the Sahel Mountains. However, Russia is maintaining its presence at two key military bases in the country. This move came just a week after opposition forces took control of Damascus, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Moscow. According to Syrian officials, Russia has significantly reduced its military presence on the frontlines but has no immediate plans to withdraw from its two main bases in Syria. A Syrian security source reported that a Russian cargo plane left one of the Russian airbases in Syria, with more Russian troops expected to depart from the Hmeimim base in the coming days. Satellite images confirmed the presence of cargo planes at Hmeimim, indicating preparations for further troop withdrawals.



Ahmed al-Asrawi, a member of the opposition Syrian National Coordination Committee, cautioned that Syria should not abandon agreements with Russia that align with its national interests. He emphasized that some factions within the opposition do not hold a hostile stance toward Russia and are open to building relations based on mutual interests. While Russian media has approached the new Syrian leadership cautiously, analysts believe Russia has quickly adapted to the changing dynamics. Some have suggested that the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government was partly due to his neglect of the military and his failure to modernize, which led to the army being fractured into competing factions. Meanwhile, groups like Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, supported by Turkey and other foreign players, have been mobilizing for years in opposition to the Assad regime.



Simultaneously, Russia moved politically by calling for a closed session of the UN Security Council on December 9, coinciding with Israel's announcement of further territorial claims in the Golan Heights. During the session, Russia's representative, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged the surprise surrounding the shift in Syria's power structure and emphasized the need for the territorial integrity of Syria and civilian protection. As Russia assesses the new Syrian government, questions remain about its ability to align with the new leadership after its longstanding alliance with Assad.

