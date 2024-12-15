AIR INDIA TO ROLL OUT AI-DRIVEN SYSTEM TO ENHANCE BOOKING EXPERIENCE; DESIGN CONCEPT GETS GLOBAL ACCLAIM, WINS PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT RECOGNITION

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 13 December 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has won global recognition for its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven booking feature which once rolled out will considerably enhance the reservation experience of its customers. Air India’s innovative concept won the Red Dot award – acknowledged worldwide as one of the most prestigious recognitions for design concepts by the global design community at Singapore recently.



The ‘Design Concepts’ category acknowledges exceptional concepts or prototypes that are at the developmental stage, as well as those ready for market. Established in 2005, the award identifies new design concepts and innovations leading to the launch of great products in future. The Air India concept is showcased now in the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.



New digital interaction paradigms can use text and visual interactions interchangeably to speed the user’s digital journey. Air India has applied this AI-generated insight to reimagine the classic ticket booking journey to largely enhance his reservation experience. This award-winning innovation will have several benefits when rolled out for customers for ticket-booking purposes:

• Minimize user effort in making bookings: Instead of navigating many pages of screens with selections to be made and data to be entered, users can just specify their intent to travel using a simple request and complete the reservation instantly.

• Reduced ticket-booking time: By speeding the guest’s journey through the booking flows, the time spent by them in making reservations is drastically reduced.

• Seamless booking journey from research to travel: The new interaction paradigm will eventually power Air India’s end-to-end booking experience from researching about destinations to travel and post-travel support. The capability will be available for all Air India’s digital channels to help guests switch sessions across channels seamlessly.



“Being ‘customer-obsessed’ and ‘design-rich’ are two key operative principles we have adopted in Air India’s digital transformation journey. Air India is making considerable effort to create aesthetic and user-friendly designs to help our guests effectively use our digital channels, like the mobile app, website and the generative AI virtual agent AI.g. It is an honour to win the global Red Dot Award in the Design Concepts category for this innovation and we look forward to rolling it out in our digital channels soon,” said Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.



Implementation of this new system across Air India’s mobile app, website and chatbot will be driven by the insights gained from the airline’s consumer-facing generative AI technologies based virtual agent AI.g, which remains the first and most advanced generative AI virtual agent in the global airline industry.





