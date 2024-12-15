L&T-Cloudfiniti Onboards Its First Major Customer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 12, 2024: L&T-Cloudfiniti, the Data Centre business initiative of Larsen & Toubro, has onboarded its first major customer at the state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Cloudfiniti’s Sriperumbudur Data Centre has a built-in capacity of 30 MW, and of this, 12 MW colocation-ready capacity is live across two floors. The client, a leading cloud service provider has rented as much as 6 MW IT Load capacity, consisting of high-density racks spread over an entire floor, and a bulk bandwidth, thus marking a major customer-win for Cloudfiniti at the very start.

The contract tenure, which is 10 years, underscores the trust the client has reposed on Cloudfiniti’s high-tech capabilities, cutting-edge infrastructure, and the strategic location of the data centre.

“This deal marks the beginning of many such collaborations and acts a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class colocation and cloud services to businesses across the spectrum. In the days to come, we are confident of redefining India’s data centre landscape with our fast scalable and reliable solutions,” said Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive – L&T-Cloudfiniti.





MENAFN15122024005232011781ID1108994245