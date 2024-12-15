Škoda Unveils Next-Gen Kodiaq SUV in Kuwait: Bold, Advanced, Sustainable

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 12 December 2024 – Škoda has announced the official launch of the new second-generation Kodiaq model, the latest evolution of its flagship SUV, which is now available for sale in Kuwait. The all-new Kodiaq, which is projected to be popular due to Kuwaiti market demands, has been reimagined with a focus on spaciousness, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience. Kuwait customers will now have access to a more advanced, efficient, and stylish SUV that builds on Kodiaq’s established reputation for dependability and modern design.



Bold Exterior with New Design Language:

The new Kodiaq adopts Škoda's "Modern Solid" design language, introducing bold exterior features that enhance its rugged appeal. To further enhance the model’s appeal to Kuwaiti customers, the Kodiaq comes with a range of customisation options. Customers can choose from nine distinctive exterior colours, including the new Bronx Gold Metallic, adding a modern touch to ŠKODA’s large SUV. Available in both Selection and Sportline versions, the Kodiaq also offers multiple Design Selections to suit individual preferences, with the standard model equipped with stylish 18-inch alloy wheels in a silver and black finish.



The SUV has also grown by over six centimeters, providing increased space and versatility, comfortably seating up to seven passengers with ample luggage capacity. A highlight of the redesigned exterior is the optional second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights, which feature 50 percent more light segments and deliver 15 percent greater light output than the previous model, significantly enhancing safety and visibility on the road.



The new front grille, now with an optional horizontal light strip, adds to the Kodiaq's distinctive and strong visual identity. Other enhancements include squared-off wheel arches, an extended roof spoiler, and an improved drag coefficient of 0.282, blending aesthetics with fuel efficiency in the new aerodynamic design. The model also comes with aerodynamic alloy wheels from 18 to 20 inches for enhanced visual appeal and performance.



Interior: Innovation Meets Sustainability:

Inside, the Kodiaq is a fusion of space, functionality, and sustainable materials. The free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen, along with the head-up display, provides intuitive and easily accessible controls for drivers. Škoda's new "Smart Dials" make their debut, introducing rotary push-buttons with integrated digital displays that allow customisable access to a range of vehicle functions. Enhancing the Kodiaq’s sustainable profile, the interior features recycled textiles, eco-friendly leather, and carefully selected Design Selections that reflect Škoda’s commitment to sustainability. With added headroom in the third row, more USB-C charging ports, and an inductive Phone Box for wireless smartphone charging, the interior is crafted to meet both luxury and everyday practicality needs.



Engine Options: Performance Meets Efficiency:

Performance has been significantly refined in the new Kodiaq. It is available in Kuwait with two engine choices: the 1.4 TSI, delivering 150 hp and standard front-wheel drive, and the 2.0 TSI, which delivers 190 hp with all-wheel drive as standard. Each engine comes paired with a DSG automatic transmission, offering smooth and efficient shifts. The second-generation Kodiaq also introduces Dynamic Chassis Control for the first time, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle's handling characteristics based on different driving conditions. The upgraded aerodynamics, coupled with these powertrain options, ensure that the Kodiaq delivers both power and efficiency, giving drivers confidence in diverse terrains.



Advanced Technology and Safety Features:

The Kodiaq is equipped with advanced safety features designed to provide added protection and peace of mind, achieving a 5-star rating from the globally recognised NCAP programme. The new generation TOP LED Matrix headlights enhance visibility, while upgraded driver assistance systems offer enhanced support for drivers on Kuwait’s roads. For the first time, customers can opt for Škoda's all-new head-up display, projecting key driving information directly onto the windscreen. The model also includes improved braking systems and Škoda’s latest suite of safety technology to ensure every journey is as safe as it is comfortable. Notable technological advancements include the 13-inch infotainment display, Virtual Cockpit, and an intelligent Phone Box for wireless charging of two smartphones.



Škoda’s Ambitions for Growth in Kuwait:

Maher Issa , General Manager of Škoda Kuwait, shared his excitement about the launch: “Kuwait is a dynamic market with a distinct preference for high-quality SUVs, and expanding our presence here is a key part of Škoda's broader growth strategy in the Middle East. With the launch of the new Kodiaq, we’re proud to bring European craftsmanship and engineering excellence to Kuwaiti drivers. This new model embodies our commitment to innovation, space, and sustainability, combining premium quality with advanced features tailored to local needs. The Kodiaq sets a new benchmark in the large SUV segment and reinforces Škoda’s reputation for reliability and modern design.”



The History of Škoda Kodiaq:

Since its launch in 2016, the Škoda Kodiaq has become one of Škoda’s most successful SUV models, with over 900,000 units sold in 60 markets worldwide. Known for its spacious interior, family-friendly design, and advanced safety features, the Kodiaq has won over 40 prestigious awards globally. With its second generation, the Kodiaq not only continues this legacy but also sets new standards in functionality, sustainability, and design innovation, making it an ideal choice for drivers in Kuwait looking for a versatile and dependable SUV.





