EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Race Weekend results announced

13 December, Dubai - Earlier this month, from 6-8 December, the action-packed EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Race Weekend stole the spotlight at the stunning Jewel of the Creek. The high-energy, and equally high-stakes, competition gathered leading dragon boat teams from across Europe and beyond, alongside spectators.



Over 100 teams competed in the 200-metre and 2000-metre races during the three-day event, and were divided into five race categories: Open, Mixed, Women, UAE Division & Community. Following a thrilling performance from all, the results are:



6 December - Day 1: Senior A Women’s 200-metre race winners



On 6 December, the Senior A Women’s 200-metre race saw an exhilarating finish, with M Dragons claiming first place with a time of 01:06.40. Close behind were the Gladiators Abu Dhabi, securing second place with 01:07.36, while the Barracuda Paddlers rounded out the top three with a time of 01:08.52.



Day 1: Senior A Mixed 200-metre race winners



In the Senior A Mixed 200-metre race, the Gladiators Abu Dhabi dominated the competition, finishing first with a time of 00:59.37. Classics followed closely in second place with a time of 01:00.18, while the M Dragons secured third place with 01:01.18.



Day 1: Senior A Open 200-metre race winners



In the Senior A Open 200-metre race, the Dubai Diggers claimed a decisive victory with a time of 01:54.24. White Dragons followed in second place with a time of 02:00.16, while the M Dragons took third place, finishing in 02:02.17.



Day 1: Under 24 Open Final winners



In the Under 24 Open Final, Heriot Watt Hawks soared to victory with an impressive time of 02:11.30. New York University Abu Dhabi secured second place with a time of 02:16.45, while Heriot Watt 2 finished third with a time of 02:17.32.



Day 1: Under 24 Mixed Final winners



In the Under 24 Mixed Final, Heriot Watt Hawks clinched first place with a time of 02:24.20. Heriot Watt 2 followed in second place, finishing in 02:27.12, while New York University Abu Dhabi took third place with a time of 02:31.34.



7 December - Day 2: Mixed 200-metre race winners



On 7 December, in the Mixed 200-metre race, Atlantis secured first place with a time of 55.09, narrowly edging out M Dragon, who finished second with a time of 54.74. Kaspiy claimed third place, completing the race in 1:00.07.



Day 2: Women’s 200-metre race winners



In the Women’s 200-metre race, M Dragons took the top spot with an impressive time of 1:02.05. Classics 1 finished in second place with a time of 01:07.37, while Gladiators Abu Dhabi secured third place with a time of 01:08.26.



Day 2: Open 200-metre race winners



In the Open 200-metre race, Dubai Diggers Premiers emerged victorious with a time of 00:57.05. Dubai Diggers Seniors secured second place with a time of 00:58.00, while Petroleum Terrion took third place with a time of 00:58.06.



Day 2: UAE Division 200-metre race



In the UAE Division 200-metre race, EMSTEEL claimed a narrow victory with a time of 00:58.42, edging out the Titans, who finished in second place with 00:58.43. Firebase Alpha rounded out the top three with a time of 01:01.37.



Day 2: Community Cup 200-metre race



In the Community Cup 200-metre race, EMSTEEL secured first place with a time of 00:54.33, closely followed by the Walruses in second place with 00:54.56. Emirates Airlines finished in third place with a time of 00:59.45.



Day 2: Community Plate winner



The Community Plate was won by Heriot Watt Hawks with a time of 01:02.30.



8 December - Day 3: Mixed 2000-metre race winners



On 8 December, in the Mixed 2000-metre race, M Dragon claimed first place with a time of 10:15.24, narrowly beating M Dragon 2, who finished second with 10:15.84. Kaspiy secured third place with a time of 10:16.17.



Day 3: Open 2000-metre race winners



In the Open 2000-metre race, Petroleum Terrion clinched first place with a time of 09:57.19, just ahead of Dubai Diggers Seniors, who finished second with 09:57.74. Kaspiy took third place with a time of 10:01.60.



Day 3: Women’s 2000-metre race winners



In the Women’s 2000-metre race, M Dragons secured first place with a time of 11:21.19, followed by Gladiators Abu Dhabi in second place with 11:25.81. White Dragons claimed third place with a time of 11:53.40.



The EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Race Weekend showcased exceptional talent and teamwork, as well as celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and competition that defines dragon boat racing. With breathtaking performances across all categories, the event reinforced its reputation as a premier gathering for athletes and enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit sirendragonboat







