AL NOOR CELEBRATES 43 YEARS OF EMPOWERMENT WITH A FUNFAIR THAT INSPIRED THE COMMUNITY TO GIVE BACK!

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) 11 December 2024; Dubai, UAE: Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination turned 43 in spectacular style with the return of its much-loved Family Funfair – a vibrant celebration of community, and generosity. This event serves as an open invitation to encourage the community to adopt the concept of social inclusion for people of determination, support vital programs that improve their quality of life, and promote the culture of charitable work.

Held at Al Noor’s campus in Al Barsha 1, the day brimmed with joy, laughter, and purpose as Dubai’s community came together to raise funds for an incredible cause. The event highlighted Al Noor’s unwavering commitment to empowering over 200 students living with conditions such as Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and Autism. The celebration was also a call to action, urging the community to embrace inclusion and support the life-changing programs Al Noor offers.

The festivities began with the highly anticipated Side by Side: Chalhoub Group-Al Noor Superhero Walk for Inclusion, where participants, in a scene right out of a real-life comic book adventure, donned their capes and costumes to walk or run 2 kilometers in celebration of determination and diversity. The sight of families, friends, and individuals of all abilities stepping up as superheroes was a powerful reminder of hope and the strength of community solidarity.

From 9 AM to 9 PM, the Al Noor campus transformed into a buzzing fairground with attractions for all ages. The Kids’ Village came alive with laughter from bouncy castles and games, while the Art & Craft corner and quiz stalls sparked creativity and excitement. Bargain hunters explored stalls offering discounts on books and treats, while foodies delighted in a vibrant food court, courtesy of Towers Rotana as the event’s Food Court Title Sponsor and The Hershey Company as the event’s Support Sponsor.

Sports enthusiasts joined the action at the CSR Tournaments. The energy was electrifying as teams showcased their skills in football, basketball, and padel, fostering camaraderie and friendly competition – all in the name of a greater cause.

Beyond the festivities, the funfair succeeded in what mattered most: rallying support for Al Noor’s mission. Every activity, every sponsorship, and every donation contributed to funding the education, care, and professional training of students at Al Noor. The overwhelming turnout and generosity underscored the power of collective action, as Dubai united to empower people of determination.

“The 43rd anniversary of Al Noor has been a shining example of how a community can come together to create meaningful change,” said Ranjini Ramnath, Director of the Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination. “This day was a celebration not only of our students and their achievements, but also of the community’s role in enabling their journey. We are immensely grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, and attendees whose dedication and generosity brought our mission to life. Thanks to their contribution, we achieved a remarkable milestone and are now better equipped to continue our important work.”





