STARZPLAY Brings Over 50 Exclusive Blockbusters and Upcoming Releases with Falcon Films Partnership

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 12 December 2024: STARZPLAY, a leading subscription on demand (SVOD) services in the MENA region, has forged a strategic partnership with Falcon Films, a local, independent movie distributor and producer known for its selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning titles. The collaboration leverages Falcon Films’ legacy of theatrical, VOD and television distributions across the region to bring over 50 exclusive blockbuster movies, starring A-list Hollywood names, to the STARZPLAY platform across all 22 markets in the Middle East.

As a homegrown UAE brand headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the move underlines STARZPLAY’s commitment to supporting the local ecosystem and addressing local demand. With exclusive licensing deals being a cornerstone of the streaming industry’s growth, collaborating with Falcon Films is strengthening STARZPLAY’s lineup of exclusive, high-quality content and solidifying its reputation as a leading entertainment platform in the region.

“At STARZPLAY, we take immense pride in being the only homegrown entertainment platform of its kind in the UAE. This unique position enables us to champion local growth, while delivering world class entertainment to our subscribers. With this strategic partnership, Falcon Films’ movies – including blockbuster hits and upcoming releases – will join our library, reinforcing STARZPLAY’s status as the go-to platform for premium content in the region.

With over 3 million subscribers across 22 countries, and through collaborations like this, we are expanding our portfolio of exclusive offerings, while simultaneously strengthening the local entertainment system to meet the evolving demands of our audience,” said Maaz Sheikh, CEO at STARZPLAY, in a statement about the recent partnership.

The movies supplied by Falcon Films will debut on STARZPLAY throughout 2025, beginning with “A Weekend in Taipei”, a recent theatrical release from the creators of Transporter and Taken, starring Luke Evans and Sung Kang. Other expected releases include “Alarum,” starring Sylvester Stallone, “The Surfer,” starring Nicolas Cage, “Panda Plan,” starring Jackie Chan, “Horizon: Chapter 2,” starring Kevin Costner and “Oh, Canada,” starring Richard Gere. The pipeline additionally includes new releases such as “Monster Summer” by Mel Gibson, a recent theatrical release set to hit the platform this summer.

"Falcon Films is proud of its strong and growing partnership with STARZPLAY, a platform renowned for its dedication to delivering premium entertainment. Over the years, we’ve collaborated to provide a diverse selection of blockbuster movies to audiences across the region. We value this successful relationship and look forward to continuing to innovate in the entertainment industry and bring exceptional films to STARZPLAY's loyal viewers," said Rami Sannan, Managing Director of Falcon Films.

Ranking second in the MENA streaming market with 18% market share, STARZPLAY is committed to expanding its ever-growing and extensive content library. The leading homegrown brand will continue to support the local entertainment ecosystem in the UAE through strategic partnerships with key players in the region.





