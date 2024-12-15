Choreographer Rajit Dev: Taught Karan Aujla The Hookstep In 10 Minutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Choreographer Rajit Dev revealed that he taught the Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla the hookstep of Aaye Haaye in just a matter of 10 minutes.

“Every song I do, I treat it new and different. Everything about this song is special. We have the current hitmaker Karan Aujla and the queen of hearts Nora in the song, and that itself makes it special. As I always say, I vibe on a song and go with the feel of the song for choreography,” Dev said.

“I just jammed with my team in rehearsals and we ended up making the best choreography for Aaye Haaye,” he added.

The choreographer is very glad that he has associated with dancing diva Nora Fatehi on most of her music videos.

“It's very tricky to crack new things every time and it's a challenge for me and her to deliver the best every time. I know her strengths and weaknesses. I design my movements every time.”

He said:“This time it was hard for her because she had just recovered from an ankle injury. I have never seen someone so dedicated to their craft that she kept dancing in the sand while we were shooting. Her foot was swollen but you can never make that out from her face while performing. I just admire her and always get inspired by her passion.”

The dancer said that he is always happy to choreograph Nora as he gets to experiment with a lot of stuff.

Calling her a choreographer's dream, he added:“I feel our Jodi is like how Saroj ji and Madhuri ma'am had Govinda and Ganesh masterji. My colleagues always say and I've read the comments that when it's a Nora X Rajit combo it's going to be a banger dance song. Also, this was my first song with Karan Aujla, which is what is making it more special.”

Talking about the choreography, he says,“Karan Aujla has never danced in any of his songs ever and Nora and I always make sure there's bang-on dance choreography in the whole song.

“I had an idea of making Karan do a hookstep for this song. I went to him while shooting in his vanity van and I taught him in 10 minutes. He was sweet enough to comply.”

The choreographer added:“We jammed and made this hookstep look so cool. I'm hearing such praises for Karan for the way he has danced and vibed. I'm so glad we all made a great memory while shooting this song.”